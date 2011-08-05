Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
SINGAPORE Aug 5 Asian stocks dropped more than 4 percent on Friday, extending a decline as investors sold cyclical and defensive names alike in the face of U.S. growth and euro zone debt fears.
The benchmark MSCI index of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan fell to its lowest since late September 2010. (Reporting by Kevin Plumberg; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.