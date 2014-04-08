BRIEF-Stephen Baksa reports 4.8 pct stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
April 8 Japan and China are the worst performing stock markets in Asia on price performance in dollar terms so far this year, while Indonesia is the best performer.
Having led price gains in the region last year, Japanese stocks have been hit by a strong yen this year.
Track their performance through the following charts:
Asian markets performance: (link.reuters.com/dys38v)
Asian markets valuations: (link.reuters.com/fys38v)
Asian markets-Analyst Revision scores - (link.reuters.com/hys38v)
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage: