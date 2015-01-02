BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
Jan 2 China topped the Asia-Pacific region in share price performance in dollar terms last year, followed by Pakistan and India, while Malaysia and South Korea led the list of decliners. Track the region's performance through the following charts: Asian markets performance: (link.reuters.com/faj73w) Asian markets valuations: (link.reuters.com/haj73w) Asian markets-Analyst Revision scores: (link.reuters.com/jaj73w) (; Compiled by Shilpa Murthy & Patturaja Murugaboopathy)
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.