BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Park Hotels & Resorts
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
June 10 China topped the Asia-Pacific region in share price performance in dollar terms so far this year, followed by Hong Kong and South Korea, while Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and India led the bottom list with negative returns.
Track the region's performance through the following charts:
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing