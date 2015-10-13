BRIEF-R2Net says JamesAllen.com raises $140 million growth equity investment from Francisco Partners
* JamesAllen.com raises $140 million growth equity investment from Francisco Partners to transform the diamond & engagement ring industry
Oct 13 Vietnam topped the Asia-Pacific region in share price performance in dollar terms so far this year followed by Japan, Pakistan and South Korea, while Indonesia was the worst performer.
Track the region's performance through the following charts:
Asian markets performance: (link.reuters.com/myc85w)
Asian markets valuations: (link.reuters.com/nyc85w)
Asian markets-Analyst revision scores: (link.reuters.com/pyc85w) (Compiled by Tripti Kalro and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Michaelson Capital Partners announces equity investment in ProTom International
* Drchrono - announced $12 million series A round of funding Source text for Eikon: