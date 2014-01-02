Jan 2 Japan led the Asian stock markets in 2013 on price performance in dollar terms, while Indonesia was the worst performer. Other Southeast Asian countries Philippine, Singapore and Thailand also posted negative returns in dollar terms last year. Track their performance through the following charts: Asian markets performance: (link.reuters.com/xuh75v) Asian markets valuations: (link.reuters.com/juh75v) (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Reshma Apte in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)