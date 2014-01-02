BRIEF-Infoworks says has closed $15 mln in a series B financing
* Infoworks - has closed $15 million in a series B financing Source text for Eikon:
Jan 2 Japan led the Asian stock markets in 2013 on price performance in dollar terms, while Indonesia was the worst performer. Other Southeast Asian countries Philippine, Singapore and Thailand also posted negative returns in dollar terms last year. Track their performance through the following charts: Asian markets performance: (link.reuters.com/xuh75v) Asian markets valuations: (link.reuters.com/juh75v) (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Reshma Apte in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Infoworks - has closed $15 million in a series B financing Source text for Eikon:
March 14 Air Methods Corp said on Tuesday it would be acquired by affiliates of private equity firm American Securities LLC in a deal valuing the U.S. medical helicopter company at $2.5 billion, including debt.
BRUSSELS, March 14 Shareholders in listed European Union companies will have a greater say in setting executive pay under new rules adopted by EU lawmakers on Tuesday.