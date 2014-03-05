March 5 Japan lags Asian stock markets on price performance in dollar terms this year, while Indonesia is the best performer.

Having led price gains in the region last year, Japanese stocks have been hit by a strengthening yen and recent tensions in Ukraine.

Track their performance through the following charts:

Asian markets performance: (link.reuters.com/rud47v)

Asian markets valuations: (link.reuters.com/tad47v)

Asian markets-Analyst Revision scores - (http:/link.reuters.com/vad47v)

(Compiled By Tripti Kalro and Patturaja Murugaboopathy)