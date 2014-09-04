Sep 4 Indian stocks topped the Asia-Pacific region in price performance in dollar terms so far this year. Indian shares hit record highs this week on the back of strong GDP data in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

Track the region's performance through the following charts:

Asian markets performance: (link.reuters.com/puw72w)

Asian markets valuations: (link.reuters.com/quw72w)

Asian markets-Analyst Revision scores: (link.reuters.com/kuw72w)

India's Growth Speeds Up In After-Glow Of Modi's Triumph