BRIEF-Ratos subsidiary Bisnode buys Global Group in Germany
* Ratos's subsidiary Bisnode is acquiring Global Group Dialog Solutions AG, a German leading marketing solutions provider
Oct 7 India topped the Asia-Pacific region in share price performance in dollar terms so far this year, followed by the Philippines, while Japan lagged.
Track the region's performance through the following charts:
Asian markets performance: (link.reuters.com/kub23w)
Asian markets valuations: (link.reuters.com/mub23w)
Asian markets-Analyst Revision scores: (link.reuters.com/pub23w) (Compiled By Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Tripti Kalro; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Ratos's subsidiary Bisnode is acquiring Global Group Dialog Solutions AG, a German leading marketing solutions provider
LONDON, March 17 Former Barclays chief executive Bob Diamond's private equity firm and an investment vehicle of the Qatari royal family said on Friday that they have agreed to buy British stock broker Panmure Gordon.
* Recommended acquisition of co by Ellsworthy, controlled by a wholly-owned subsidiary of a fund managed by Atlas Merchant Capital LLC