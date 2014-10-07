Oct 7 India topped the Asia-Pacific region in share price performance in dollar terms so far this year, followed by the Philippines, while Japan lagged.

Asian markets-Analyst Revision scores: (link.reuters.com/pub23w) (Compiled By Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Tripti Kalro; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)