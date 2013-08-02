BRIEF-Howard Hughes Corp announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
Aug 2 China and India are among the worst markets based on price performance in Asia so far this year in dollar terms, while Vietnam and Japan top the region.
Track their performance through the charts:
Asian markets performance: (link.reuters.com/fyj53t)
Asian markets valuations: (link.reuters.com/zuj53t)
For coverage of Southeast Asia, click: (Compiled by Tripti Kalro and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
* Easterly Government Properties -may offer and sell shares of common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m4onx0) Further company coverage:
* America First Multifamily Investors L.P. reports fourth quarter 2016 earnings