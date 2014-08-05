BRIEF-Elliott pushes Azko Nobel to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
Aug 5 Japanese stocks trail Asia on price performance in dollar terms so far this year, while Indonesia and India lead the gainers.
Track their performance through the following charts:
BOJ to keep upbeat economic view, debate export weakness
Japan economy probably shrank in Q2 for first time in nearly 2 yrs (Compiled By Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Tripti Kalro; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage:
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: