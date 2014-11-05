BRIEF-Elliott pushes Azko Nobel to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
Nov 5 Chinese and Hong Kong equities are the cheapest in the Asia Pacific region, based on price-to-earnings multiples while the Philippines is the most expensive.
Track the region's performance through the following charts:
Asian markets valuations: (link.reuters.com/wub43w)
Asian markets performance: (link.reuters.com/vub43w)
Asian markets-Analyst Revision scores: (link.reuters.com/sub43w)
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage:
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: