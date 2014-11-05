Nov 5 Chinese and Hong Kong equities are the cheapest in the Asia Pacific region, based on price-to-earnings multiples while the Philippines is the most expensive.

Track the region's performance through the following charts:

Asian markets valuations: (link.reuters.com/wub43w)

Asian markets performance: (link.reuters.com/vub43w)

Asian markets-Analyst Revision scores: (link.reuters.com/sub43w) (Compiled By Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Tripti Kalro; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)