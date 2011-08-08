by Adam Tempkin and Charles Williams

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (IFR) - In its latest U.S. CMBS Q2 2011 report, Moody's says that its CMBS new-issue and surveillance teams use the same models and methodologies, including the process by which so-called debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) is calculated.

"We have several tools that we apply in our analysis of commercial real estate credit," the report said. "These tools analyze key loan credit parameters such as Moody's DSCR on a continuum as opposed to in 'buckets,' so they are less prone to large rating swings caused by small movements in credit quality. We reconcile the various results against each other, as well as against analyst judgment and results from other comparable Moody's rated deals.

"The goal of Moody's rating process is to produce results that are both explicable and consistent."

Moody's top competitor, Standard & Poor's, sent the CMBS market into a tailspin on July 27 when it announced a criteria review because it discovered its new-issue ratings team and surveillance team used "conflicting methods" of determining DSCR.

S&P suspended ratings on new CMBS, and withdrew ratings on the US$1.5bn GSMS GC4 deal, which Goldman and Citi then scuttled. S&P also withdrew ratings on a Freddie Mac multifamily deal.

S&P's stunning announcement, combined with the market uncertainty over the debt ceiling discussions and potential loss of the U.S. AAA sovereign rating, led to investor pullback from the sector. The first CRE CDO since the financial crisis, the US$670m Prima Capital transaction, was also pulled from the market last week amid the turmoil.

S&P staged a drastic U-turn on Friday, saying that based on an initial criteria review, it will resume assigning ratings to new conduit/fusion transactions. While the review process is continuing, the agency does not expect any such criteria to result in a large number of rating changes on outstanding deals.

Moody's recent report also suggests that the introduction of the so-called "super-senior" structure, which emerged again in CMBS 2.0 with the restructuring of the GC4 offering, is a credit negative for CMBS because it can diminish so much of the credit risk for senior investors that they no longer exert discipline on the underwriting process.

"Given signs of credit slippage, more investor participation is encouraged," Tad Philipp, director of commercial real estate (CRE) at Moody's, told IFR.

The agency believes the introduction of such a structure is especially negative when subordination for the super-senior bond "is meaningfully higher than what would have been necessary to achieve top ratings without it (e.g., 30% when 18% is sufficient)."

The overly credit-enhanced super-seniors take credit risk off the table, meaning they then essentially become both default and downgrade resistant. While admitting some investors need to maintain liquidity and portfolio quality at the highest levels, the Moody's analysts feel removing risk from the table reduces incentives "to differentiate between deals in the market and to provide the market the discipline it needs."

The other negative consequence of the super-senior structure is the creation of the new support bond, which is smaller and subordinated to the super senior. The structure of the recently pulled "GSMS 2011-GC4" transaction, before the introduction of the super-senior tranche, included one senior class equal to roughly 85.5% of the bonds offered.

"Given that new CMBS deals are not highly diverse and have 25 or so loans, if the support bond were to take a loss, the loss would have the potential to be quite large on a percentage basis," Moody's said in the report. "Thin tranches need more subordination to reduce the probability of default in recognition that their loss-given default is higher."

The change in the enhancement on the recently pulled CMBS from to 14.5% to 20% has led participants to ponder where the appropriate credit-support level should be.

Looking ahead, the market should expect to see a few deals in the pipeline over the next month or two given the roughly three-month aggregation and securitization process, Philipp said, but a thinning is likely to take hold toward the end of the year, especially given the conflicting methods of calculating the DSCR by S&P.

"CMBS is here to stay, but this is a temporary halt," added Philipp.

(Reporting by IFR structured finance analysts Charles Williams and Adam Tempkin)

(adam.tempkin@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging; adam.tempkin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

For other fixed-income reports, please double-click on the symbol:

U.S. Treasuries..........[US/]

U.S. Treasury outlook...[US/O]

U.S. corporate bonds....[USC/]

U.S. agencies...........[AGN/]

U.S. mortgage-backeds...[MTG/]

U.S. asset-backeds......[ABS/]

U.S. municipal bonds...[MUNI/]

European corporate bonds...............[EUB/]

European government bonds..............[GVD/EUR]

Japanese government debt...............[JP/]

G7 government bond spreads.............[GVD/SPR]

Emerging market debt....[EMRG/DBT]

World bonds column......[G7/]