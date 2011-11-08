(Corrects auction figure to $32 billion from $35 billion in first paragraph)

NEW YORK Nov 8 An auction of $32 billion of three-year U.S. Treasury notes drew the strongest demand in over 20 years on Tuesday as fears about the eventual outcome of the euro zone debt crisis fueled investors' desire for lower-risk U.S. government debt.

The auction had a bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, of 3.41, the highest since a three-year note sale in November 1990. Over the past 20 years, the Treasury has not consistently issued three-year notes, with several time gaps between issuance periods. For full auction details click on [ID:nEAP10D801]

A similar auction of three-year notes in October had a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.3.

The auction brought a high yield of 0.379 percent, which was below where yield on the notes was trading in the "when-issued" market US3YTWI=TWEB at the time of the sale, indicating aggressive bidding for the debt.

The market's appetite for U.S. Treasuries will be tested again on Wednesday when the Treasury will sell $24 billion of 10-year notes and on Thursday in an auction of $16 billion of 30-year bonds. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by D Grebler)