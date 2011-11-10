NEW YORK Nov 10 An auction of 30-year Treasury bonds on Thursday was met with the second lowest demand of the past year as historically low yields left buyers shying away from the long bond.

The auction of $16 billion of the bonds brought a bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, of 2.49, which was the lowest since a bid-to-cover of 2.08 in an August auction and the second lowest since a bid-to-cover of 2.31 in November, 2010. (Reporting by Chris Reese:Editing by Diane Craft)