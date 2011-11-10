(Adds strategist's comment, background)

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK Nov 10 An auction of 30-year Treasury bonds on Thursday was met with the second lowest demand of the past year as historically low yields kept buyers away.

The auction of $16 billion of the bonds brought a bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, of 2.49, which was the lowest since a bid-to-cover of 2.08 in an August auction and the second lowest since a bid-to-cover of 2.31 in November 2010. For full auction details see [ID:nEAP10DA00].

The auction brought a high yield of 3.199 percent, which was above where 30-year bond yields were trading in the "when-issued" market US30YTWI=TWEB at the time of the sale, indicating investors were aggressive in trying to undermine prices.

"It was a weak showing," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. interest rates strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York. "The market voted that they don't like rates here."

The weak demand, Goncalves noted, comes at a time when the Federal Reserve is also buying longer-dated bonds and selling shorter-dated paper, as part of its latest economic stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist."

"It is a sign that even with the Fed pushing as hard as it is on the 30-year, at the end of the day investors are not as willing to underwrite the brand new issues when the time comes," he said.

As part of Operation Twist, the Fed on Thursday bought $1.768 billion of Treasuries maturing November 2021 through May 2030. The $400 billion program is extending the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

Thirty-year bond yields US30YT=RR on Thursday were trading at 3.14 percent. In early October, those yields had dipped to 2.69 percent, marking the lowest level since late December 2008.

The 30-year bond auction was the final sale of the Treasury's $72 billion quarterly refunding this week. An auction of $32 billion of three-year notes on Tuesday met solid investor demand, but a run-up in Treasuries prices on the open market on Wednesday had investors showing only lackluster enthusiasm in the sale of $24 billion of 10-year notes.