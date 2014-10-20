(Repeats without change to text)
By Naomi Tajitsu
WELLINGTON Oct 20 The Australian and New
Zealand dollars could fall further as demand from "real money"
asset investors fizzles and buying by central banks dries up,
removing support that had bolstered the currencies during times
of selling.
Investors sold the so-called Aussie to a four-year low of
$0.8642 against the U.S. dollar this month, while the New
Zealand dollar - or kiwi - has tumbled more than 10 percent
since July to trade around $0.7900, from a post-float high
around $0.8800.
Behind the selling is a fall in commodity prices and growing
expectations that U.S. interest rates will start rising around
the middle of 2015, which would make the so-called carry trade
that has supported both currencies less attractive.
Carry trades involve investors using U.S. dollars, yen and
other low-yielding currencies to buy assets denominated in
high-yielding currencies - such as the Australian and New
Zealand dollars.
Investors moving into U.S. dollars ahead of expected U.S.
rate rises have been behind the greenback's rally in the past
month.
"We've been long on the U.S. dollar this year mainly versus
the Aussie," said Steve Miller, head of Australian fixed income
investments at Blackrock in Sydney. "It would be fair to say
we've been increasing this position a little bit more in the
last four to six weeks."
Blackrock, the world's largest asset manager, oversees $17
billion in Australian fixed-income holdings, and expects the
Australian central bank cash rate to stay at 2.5 percent for the
next year, meaning higher U.S. rates would make the carry trade
less profitable. Blackrock has no exposure to New Zealand.
Analysts said lower global prices for iron ore, dairy
products and other materials would also weigh on the
commodity-linked Antipodean currencies.
A Reuters poll earlier this month forecast that the Aussie
would fall further to $0.8500 and the kiwi would drop to $0.7500
in 12 months' time.
This year's near 50 percent fall in dairy prices has rocked
the New Zealand dollar, while expectations that the country's
central bank will temper the pace of rate rises from earlier
this year looks set to slow down the kiwi carry trade.
Carry demand for the kiwi picked up before the Reserve Bank
of New Zealand started to raise its overnight cash rate in
March, hitting 3.5 percent in July.
Demand from yield-hungry Japanese retail investors was
especially strong, prompting the launch of kiwi-denominated
investment trusts, such as a $225 million fund by Nikko AM in
February.
These investments helped keep the kiwi around a 6 1/2-year
high near 90 yen for much of the year before it eased
to around 85.00 yen by Monday.
Overall, retail demand has slowed from last year, cutting
the net value of kiwi-denominated trusts by around 18 percent
compared with mid-2013, data from the Investment Trust
Association of Japan shows.
"I would think that the rate of investment would be more
modest than what we've seen over 2014. We're still confident
there will still be a positive inflow, but maybe not to the same
extent as what we've seen," said Fergus McDonald, head of New
Zealand currency and fixed income at Nikko Asset Managers.
He said Nikko did not expect New Zealand rates to rise again
until the first quarter of next year at the earliest.
SLOWING DIVERSIFICATION FLOWS
Dwindling appetite from foreign central banks also removed
support for the currencies, particularly the Aussie, which had
benefited since 2008 from foreign central banks diversifying
their holdings away from U.S. dollars and euros.
Analysts said that central bank demand for
Aussie-denominated assets had largely stalled this year, after
central banks had steadily increased their holdings over the
past few years.
IMF quarterly official foreign reserve holdings data out
this month shows that while the share of Aussie assets has risen
slightly this year, the increase seen in the first two quarters
of 2014 was due to a rise in the currency's value and not
increased investment.
The data shows a steady, incremental fall in the share of
U.S. assets held by central banks around the world since 2008 as
the banks have spread their currency exposure and official
reserves have risen to record highs.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Eric Meijer)