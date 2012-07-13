SYDNEY, July 13 The Australian dollar and stocks rose on Friday, while government bond futures lost ground after Chinese economic data were not as soft as many had feared helping ease worries about a hard landing for the world's second biggest economy.

The Aussie jumped around 20 pips to a session high of $1.0163 after data showed China's economy grew by an expected 7.6 percent in the second quarter, from a year earlier. There had been rumours it could be much weaker.

Retail sales rose by a stronger-than-expected 13.7 percent in June versus a year earlier.

Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 equity index was last at 4,097.00, up 0.7 percent on the day. Bond futures trimmed gains with the 3-year contract up 0.01 point at 97.850 and the 10-year up 0.005 point at 97.225. (Reporting by Ian Chua)