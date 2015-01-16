By Cecile Lefort and Gyles Beckford
| SYDNEY/WELLINGTON
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Jan 16 The Australian and New
Zealand dollars scaled multi-month highs against a crestfallen
euro on Friday, after the Swiss National Bank stunned markets by
abandoning its cap on the franc.
The move saw the Swiss franc boast some of the biggest
one-day gains in the history of currency markets, while the
turmoil helped push Australian bond yields to the lowest on
record.
It also battered the euro as investors wagered the decision
meant it was almost certain the European Central Bank (ECB)
would launch large-scale bond buying next week.
The euro struck a life-time low against the New Zealand
dollar at NZ$1.4807, to last trade at NZ$1.4864.
Against the Aussie, the euro tumbled 2 percent overnight in
the biggest one-day drop in three-years to touch a low of
$1.4062. It was last at A$1.4125 and approaching the
2014 trough of A$1.3774.
The Aussie, however, hit a record low of 0.6072 Swiss francs
after a 15 percent tumble overnight, which was the
largest one-day loss in nearly 40 years. It was last at 0.7015.
The kiwi traded at 0.6686 Swiss francs, having
plumbed a three-year trough of 0.5781.
The safe-haven yen was the other broad winner of the wild
session, with the Aussie dipping to 95.55 yen, from
Thursday's high near 97.00. The kiwi dropped to 90.97 yen
from a high of 91.90 overnight.
With all the action on the euro and Swissy, the Antipodean
currencies proved resilient against the U.S. dollar. The Aussie
was steady at $0.8214, having managed to reach a
one-month high of $0.8295 overnight.
Moving average studies are bullish with major chart
resistance at $0.8370 and support at $0.8140.
The volatility in markets was seen cleaning out bets on
further kiwi weakness, sending it to a six-week high of $0.7890
. The kiwi was last at $0.7835, with support at $0.7750
and resistance at $0.7900.
New Zealand government bonds were strongly bid
sending yields as much as 14.5 basis points lower at the long
end of the curve.
Australian government bond futures exploded higher following
a meteoric rally in U.S. Treasuries, with the three-year bond
contract up 10 ticks at 97.970. The 10-year contract
jumped 14 ticks to 96.5100, having touched record highs
of 97.5550.
Likewise, 10-year cash yields dropped to a
historical trough of 2.54 percent, a hair above the cash rate of
2.5 percent.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)