By Charlotte Greenfield and Naomi Tajitsu
| SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, July 8
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, July 8 The Australian dollar
skidded to a new six-year low on Wednesday as falling iron ore
prices and a further drop in Chinese stocks spooked a market
already shaken by Greece's debt crisis.
The Aussie, often used as a liquid proxy for China plays,
slumped as deep as $0.7390, surpassing the overnight
low of $0.7398. It has since edged back to $0.7411.
"Any risk-off sentiment that's particularly related to China
will see the Aussie get hit pretty hard," said Sue-Lin Ong, head
of Australia and New Zealand FIC strategy at RBC Capital
Markets.
"The most pressing factor at the moment is developments in
key commodity prices in China. Iron ore fell overnight. Asian
equity markets in China have opened up much weaker this
morning," she added.
Chinese iron ore futures plunged nearly 8 percent to a
record low as the selloff in China-traded commodities showed no
sign of letting up amid a bearish view on the economy and
following steep losses in equities.
Chinese stock markets tumbled again as investors shrugged
off a series of support measures by Chinese regulators,
including the central bank's first public statement in support
of the market since it cut interest rates in late June.
The Aussie also lost ground against the safe-harbour yen,
reaching a three-month trough near 90.20 yen.
The New Zealand dollar hit a five-year low of
$0.6620 in offshore trade, before trimming losses to trade
around $0.6643, just a touch softer on the day.
Broad weakness kept the kiwi near multi-year lows against
the yen and sterling while its
trade-weighted index lingered around 70.45, near a
three-year low of 70.10 hit on Monday.
Risk-averse investors continued to stay away from both
Antipodean currencies on concerns that a final decision on
Greece's future in the euro zone expected later this week may
ramp up market volatility.
Further weighing on the kiwi are growing signs that New
Zealand's stellar economic growth of the past two years is
slowing, raising the possibility that interest rates will
continue to fall in the coming months.
Given the risk-off mood, demand for safe-harbour government
bonds was clear.
New Zealand government bonds rose, pushing the
yield on two-year notes down 2.5 basis points to a
two-year low of 2.68 percent, while yields on longer-dated debt
fell 3.5 basis points.
Australian government bond futures were sharply higher, with
the three-year contract rising 9 ticks to 98.130. The
10-year contract rallied 13 ticks to 97.1800.
(Editing by Christopher Cushing)