SYDNEY, June 29 The Australian and New Zealand dollars fell sharply on Monday while bonds rallied hard as the mounting risk of a Greek default sparked a rush for safe havens, notably the Japanese yen.

Investors globally were spooked by news that Greek debt talks had broken down and Athens had called a referendum on the proposals for July 5 while imposing capital controls at home.

The surprise developments overshadowed China's decision to cut both interest rates and bank reserve requirements as Beijing stepped up efforts to revive the economy, what might normally have been a positive for the Aussie.

The Aussie was down half a U.S. cent at $0.7617 having hit an 11-week trough around $0.7587, an area of considerable chart support.

The losses were much greater against the safe haven yen where the Aussie shed 1.6 percent to 93.29 yen.

Likewise, the New Zealand dollar touched its lowest since mid-2010 around $0.6786 before steadying at $0.6816. It lose 1.5 percent on the yen to reach 83.50.

Sovereign debt benefited from the flight from risk, with Australia three-year bond futures jumping 16 ticks to 98.030, while the 10-year contract climbed 18 ticks to 97.080.

Yields on New Zealand debt were down between 8 and 9 basis points <0#NZTSY=:>. (Editing by Toni Reinhold)