SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, June 29 The Australian and
New Zealand dollars steadied on Monday as demand against the
euro helped the pair regain early losses, while bonds stayed bid
on the mounting risk of a Greek default.
The Aussie was at $0.7656 having bounced from an
11-week trough around $0.7587, an area of considerable chart
support. The kiwi briefly touched its lowest since mid-2010
around $0.6786, before rallying to $0.6852.
Markets were thin and very volatile. The flight to safety
initially sent the Aussie down 2.2 percent to 92.63 yen
, only for it to rebound all the way to 94.15.
"The decline that we have seen in transactional liquidity
adds to risk," say analysts at ANZ. "It means that the reaction
to every event can be amplified, and surprises can drive
outsized moves."
If sustained, the heightened volatility could deter foreign
investors, and particularly the safety-minded Japanese, with
negative consequences for the Aussie.
Investors globally were spooked early by news that Greek
debt talks had broken down and Athens had called a referendum on
the proposals for July 5 while imposing capital controls at
home.
The Aussie found some support from selling of the euro,
which slipped to A$1.4356 and away from Friday's high
of A$1.4642.
Sentiment also got a lift from China's decision to cut both
interest rates and bank reserve requirements as Beijing stepped
up efforts to revive its economy. The Asian giant is a major
export market for both Australia and New Zealand.
Sovereign debt benefited from the flight from risk, with
Australia three-year bond futures adding 10 ticks to
97.9700, while the 10-year contract climbed 11 ticks to
97.0100.
The cash 10-year yield fell to 2.95 percent from
3.075 percent late Friday. Yields on New Zealand debt were down
between 6 and 9 basis points.
(Editing by Toni Reinhold & Shri Navaratnam)