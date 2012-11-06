(Adds details, comments) CANBERRA, Nov 6 Australian shares ticked up 0.2 percent on Tuesday, while volumes were subdued with investors sidelined by a big local racing day and the U.S. presidential election. The Reserve Bank of Australia left rates unchanged at 3.25 percent at its monthly policy meeting, saying higher inflation at home and an improving global economy meant the current monetary policy setting was appropriate. Fifteen out of 20 economists surveyed by Reuters had expected a 25 basis point cut, but analysts found the RBA had changed its tone a bit at its meeting on Tuesday. "I think the failure to cut today creates some doubt about whether we will actually see one rate cut in December," said Ric Spooner, a market strategist at CMC Markets. The S&P/ASX 200 index added 10.7 points to 4,484.8, according to the latest data. The benchmark closed up 0.3 percent or 14.1 points at 4,474.1 on Monday. The major banks all advanced, led by National Bank of Australia Ltd, rising 0.9 percent. NAB had lost ground in the past four sessions, after saying on Oct. 31 that its cash earnings fell 7.9 percent in its fiscal second half, the first fall in three years. Global miner BHP Billiton Ltd closed almost flat, shedding one Australian cent, while major rival Rio Tionto climbed 1.1 percent as iron ore prices touched three-month highs of above $120 a tonne on sustained buying from China. Alumina Ltd dived 7.9 percent after Indonesia's supreme court on Monday upheld a challenge to the government ban on the export of unprocessed minerals, which could have a negative impact on Alumina's export outlook. Miner Arrium Ltd jumped 5.7 percent as the company updated its investors on how it rejected the two acquisition proposals. Oil and gas producer Transerv Energy Ltd rallied 22.2 percent after it said on Monday that its partner Alcoa had confirmed its commitment to the Warro gas project in Western Australia. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.5 percent to 3,927.7. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Kim Coghill)