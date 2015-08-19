(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Aug 19 Australian shares rallied 1.5 percent on Wednesday with gains across the board as bargain hunters picked up banks and resources stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 77.05 points to 5,380.2 at the close of trade, having recovered from a seven-month trough touched on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.7 percent or 39.26 points to finish the session at 5,750.03. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort and Pauline Askin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)