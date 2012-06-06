MELBOURNE, June 6 Australian shares rose 0.3 percent on Wednesday in cautious trade as investors watch for any sign of fiscal stimulus from top central banks to reinvigorate the shaky global economy.

A narrow trading range was expected as the European Central Bank meets later on Wednesday and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is due to testify before a congressional panel on Thursday.

Australia's first-quarter GDP figures will be released at 0130 GMT. The economy is expected to have expanded 0.5 percent, according to the median of a Reuters poll of economists.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 14 points at 4,057.2 by 0014 GMT. It added 58.7 points to 4,043.7 on Tuesday, clawing its way back from a six-month low close.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent to 3,433.1.

BHP Billiton rose 0.3 percent as its CEO Marius Kloppers addresses a business gathering in Perth. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by)