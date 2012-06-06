MELBOURNE, June 6 Australian shares were helped back into positive territory on Wednesday after data showed Australia's economy expanded a surprising 1.3 percent in the March quarter as spending by households and businesses far outpaced expectations.

Gross domestic product (GDP) was 4.3 percent higher compared with the first quarter of 2011, when the economy was hit by severe floods..

The strong data, which compares with a median forecast for 0.5 percent quarterly growth, lifted the market from a brief decline to be up 0.3 percent at 0210 GMT.

"Rumours of the economy's death have been totally exaggerated. It's very solid growth and ... does tell you we had a decent amount of momentum in the run up to the latest round of the European woes," said Michael Blythe, chief economist at Commonwealth Bank.

"It's all about forward-looking risks and Europe's the main source of those," he said.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 12 points at 4,055.6 by 0210 GMT, off a session low of 4,035.

It added 58.7 points on Tuesday, recovering from a six-month low in the previous session.

A narrow trading range was expected on Wednesday as the European Central Bank meets later in the session and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is due to testify before a congressional panel on Thursday, possibly indicating whether further fiscal stimulus is being considered.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.5 percent to 3,436.5.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE:

* Among the index heavyweights, top banks fell, led by a 1.7 percent drop in Westpac Banking Corp. BHP Billiton slipped 0.1 percent while rival Rio Tinto rose 0.3 percent.

* Alesco Corporation rose 3.6 percent after it said 2012 financial results were likely to come in above guidance.

* Qantas Airways hit a fresh record low of A$1.102 after Tuesday's profit warning.

* Media shares fell after Ten Network Holdings warned that its third-quarter revenue had fallen 12 percent from a year earlier ten shares were on trading halt. APN News and Media fell 2.5 percent to A$0.717.

* Gold producer Ramelius Resources rose a further 13 percent to A$0.625 after saying on Tuesday it was debt free, able to fund operations from cash flow and targeting an increase in gold production by 2014.

0212 GMT (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)