MELBOURNE, June 6 Australian shares rose 0.3 percent on Wednesday, taking some comfort from data showing Australia's economy expanded a surprising 1.3 percent in the March quarter as spending outpaced expectations.

Gross domestic product (GDP) was up 4.3 percent from the first quarter of 2011, when the economy was hit by severe floods..

The strong data compares with a median forecast for 0.5 percent quarterly growth, though investors remained cautious in an uncertain outlook for the global economy and demand for Australian exports.

"It would be very dangerous to assume that this sort of growth will continue. Sure the mining boom has a way to go, but more timely data for April and May suggest that retailing, housing related activity, manufacturers and services sectors are continuing to struggle suggesting a return to softer sub trend growth in the current quarter and beyond," said Shane Oliver, strategist at AMP Capital

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index added 11.6 points to 4,055.3, according to the latest data, off a session low of 4,035.

It added 1.5 percent on Tuesday, recovering from a six-month low in the previous session.

"The Australian share market did not seem to have much left in the tank today," said Tim Waterer, a trader at CMC Markets.

"Traders appear to have adopted a neutral mindset as we await clues from the U.S. and Europe regarding any potential stimulus efforts," he said.

The European Central Bank meets later on Wednesday and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is due to testify before a congressional panel on Thursday, possibly indicating whether further fiscal stimulus is being considered.

Top stocks were mixed, with National Australia Bank down 1.3 percent, ANZ Banking Group and Commonwealth Bank up 0.1 percent, BHP Billiton down 0.2 percent and Rio Tinto up 0.9 percent.

BHP, the world's biggest mining company, said on Wednesday it was necessary to maintain investment in new projects even during downturns in commodities prices..

Alesco Corporation rose 4.2 percent to A$2.01 after it said 2012 financial results were likely to come in above guidance. DuluxGroup Ltd affirmed its A$2 cash per share offer for Alesco.

Qantas Airways hit a record closing low of A$1.125 with a fall of 2.6 percent after Tuesday's profit warning.

Gold producer Ramelius Resources rose almost 12 percent to A$0.62 after saying on Tuesday it was debt free, able to fund operations from cash flow and targeting an increase in gold production by 2014.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 1.3 percent to 3,464.5. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Lane)