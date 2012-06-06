MELBOURNE, June 6 Australian shares rose 0.3 percent on Wednesday in cautious trade, even as data showed Australia's economy expanded a surprising 1.3 percent in the March quarter as spending outpaced expectations.

Gross domestic product (GDP) was up 4.3 percent from the first quarter of 2011, when the economy was hit by severe floods..

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index added 11.6 points to 4,055.3, according to the latest data, off a session low of 4,035.

It added 1.5 percent on Tuesday, recovering from a six-month low in the previous session.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 1.3 percent to 3,464.5. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Richard Pullin)