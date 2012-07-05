(Updates to open)

SYDNEY, July 5 Australian shares edged down in early trade on Thursday, with activity subdued ahead of key monetary policy announcements from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dipped 2.16 points, or 0.05 percent, to 4,170 points at 0020 GMT, lacking early direction from the United States where markets were closed Wednesday for Independence Day.

On the home front, the Australian Bureau of Statistics is expected to release international trade in goods and services data for May later in the day.

Mining companies were dragging the market lower with BHP Billiton down 0.2 percent at A$32.40 and Rio Tinto shedding 0.7 percent to A$58.58 as worries about Europe continue to weigh on commodities prices.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained 2.7 points to 3,485.8.

(Reporting by Maggie Lu YueYang; Editing by Paul Tait and Joseph Radford)