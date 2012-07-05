(Adds details, stocks)

SYDNEY, July 5 Australian shares edged lower in morning trade on Thursday, with activity subdued ahead of key monetary policy announcements from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dipped 9.5 points, or 0.23 percent, to 4,162 points at 0209 GMT, lacking early direction from the United States where markets were closed Wednesday for Independence Day.

"The market's really just treading water today and seeing what comes from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England," said Cameron Peacock, IG Markets analyst, noting low volumes.

"We're just going to waddle around these current levels for the rest of the day," he added.

Analysts are waiting to see if the ECB delivers a shot of stimulus for Europe's sluggish economy with a rate cut, while the Bank of England is widely expected to increase its quantitative easing program.

There was little reaction to a report from the Australian Bureau of Statistics that said the country's trade deficit widened in May to A$285 million.

Big miners were all lower with BHP Billiton down about 0.3 percent at A$32.38 and Rio Tinto shedding 0.9 percent to A$58.46 as worries about Europe continue to weigh on commodities prices.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained 5.8 points to 3,488.9.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* Qantas Airways Ltd was the most traded stock of the morning, rising 2.9 percent after the Australian Financial Review reported that Akbar Al Baker, chief executive officer of Qatar Airways, had hinted at an alliance between the two airlines.

(02:13 GMT)

* Flight Centre Ltd rose 5.8 percent after it upgraded its profit guidance and announced plans to grow its global sales force.

(02:14 GMT)

* BlueScope steel dropped 4 percent after the company revealed it had agreed to a $21.2 million part payment to the Australian Tax Office, but would continue to defend itself against a larger $140 million claim.

For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Maggie Lu YueYang; Editing by Himani Sarkar)