SYDNEY, July 5 Australian shares ended marginally lower on Thursday, dropping 0.07 percent, but volumes were light as investors awaited a policy meeting of the European Central Bank.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 2.96 points to 4,169.2, according to the latest data, after trading in a tight range for most of the session.

Oil and gas companies were among the leading declines, with Beach Energy Ltd losing 3.9 percent, Linc Energy Ltd dropping 4.5 percent and Woodside Petroleum Ltd shedding 0.7 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained 1.08 points, or 0.03 percent, to 3,484.2.

Analysts are waiting to see if the European Central Bank delivers a shot of stimulus for Europe's sluggish economy with a rate cut or possibly other measures. The Bank of England is widely expected to increase its quantitative easing program at a meeting later in the day.

(Reporting by Maggie Lu YueYang; Editing by Kim Coghill; Editing by Himani Sarkar)