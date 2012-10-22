SYDNEY, Oct 23 Australian shares are seen
extending losses into a second day on Tuesday as weaker metal
prices weigh on mining stocks, though renewed expectations of
Spain moving closer towards seeking a bailout could lend some
support to investor sentiment.
* Local share price index futures rose 1 point
percent to 4,534, a 7 point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX200 index, which fell 0.7 percent on Monday.
* Electricity generator AGL Energy flagged a
2012/13 underlying profit between A$590 million to A$640
million..
* Top home and car insurer Insurance Australia Group
holds its annual shareholder meet, as does the
country's third-largest copper producer Oz Minerals,
which will also report September quarter production.
* Copper hit its lowest in more than a month on Monday after
a bigger-than-expected fall in Japan's exports, reflecting the
global economic slowdown and curbing investors' appetite for
assets perceived as risky.
* U.S. stocks ended flat on Monday after a late-day bounce,
as worries about slower global growth hitting corporate sales
were offset by earnings that beat expectations.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.13
percent to 3,982.99 in early trade.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2128 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1433.82 0.04% 0.630
USD/JPY 79.95 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8152 -- 0.049
SPOT GOLD 1728.84 0.51% 8.850
US CRUDE 88.73 -1.47% -1.320
DOW JONES 13345.89 0.02% 2.38
ASIA ADRS 122.25 1.29% 1.56
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Dow, S&P end flat, though sales growth worries mount
* Oil dips on economy worry, but supply fears support
* Gold rebounds above key support, Fed statement eyed
* Copper slides to 1-month low
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by John Mair)