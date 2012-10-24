MELBOURNE, Oct 24 Australian shares fell 0.8
percent to a one-week closing low on Wednesday, led down by
mining stocks after gold and copper prices sank and investors
pared back expectations for a rate cut next month after
higher-than-expected local inflation data.
A survey showing Chinese manufacturing output at a
three-month high in October briefly lifted shares off session
lows, but the market was unable to sustain the move.
.
Sentiment had earlier been unsettled by data showing a
surprisingly high inflation rate of 1.4 percent in the September
quarter, sending the local dollar up as the market unwound
expectations on the speed and scale of further rate cuts.
"That may have an impact on the RBA not cutting rates as
expected (in November)," said Paul Xiradis, chief executive at
fund manager Ausbil Dexia.
"As rates go lower, equity yields become far more
attractive. There has been a strongly held view we are going to
see interest rates lower so the yield from equities (has) less
competition from cash," he said.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 37.3 points to
4,505.8, according to the latest data, the weakest close since
Oct 16. Local shares reached 15-month highs last week.
"I still think there's a prospect that the market travels a
bit better and trades a bit higher over the next little while.
There seems to be a renewed focus on equities as an asset
class," said Xiradis.
BHP Billiton declined 1.4 percent to A$34.31 and
gold producer Newcrest Mining dropped 2.5 percent to
A$26.49.
Shares in Whitehaven Coal were placed on halt ahead
of a trade and production update on Friday. Mining magnate and
key shareholder Nathan Tinkler has threatened to use his voting
power to oust most of the board..
Arrium rose 3.2 percent to A$0.805 after a
consortium that includes South Korea's POSCO
revealed plans to soon have discussions with the miner and
steelmaker. The consortium recently made a $1 billion offer for
the company, but the bid was rejected by Arrium.
Fairfax Media Ltd rose 8 percent to A$0.41, despite
saying sales for September and the first weeks of October were
down 7.5 percent on a year earlier.
"The market may have been fearing something a little bit
worse. It's come back to a level where perhaps there is some
good long-term value but there doesn't seem to be any strong
earnings growth at this point. The (media) industry is still
under a bit of pressure," said Xiradis.
The stock traded near A$1 a year ago but has lost
subscribers and ad sales income as online rivals gain ground.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 2.8
points to 4,001.45, ending just below a 4-1/2 year closing high
of 4,004.26 hit on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by John Mair)