UPDATE 2-German drugmaker Stada surges after bid approaches from Cinven and rival
* Activist investor had been pushing for change (Adds other suitors, non-executive board's stance, considerations of joint bid with Polpharma)
MELBOURNE Oct 25 Australian shares rose 0.1 percent on Thursday in patchy trade as investors await incoming U.S. data for clearer direction, with results on initial jobless claims and durable goods orders due later in the day.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index added 4.7 points to 4,510.5, according to the latest data. It fell 37.3 points to 4,505.8 on Wednesday, the lowest close in a week.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent to 3,990.5. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Activist investor had been pushing for change (Adds other suitors, non-executive board's stance, considerations of joint bid with Polpharma)
COLOMBO, Feb 13 Sri Lankan shares hit a more than one week closing high on Monday as investors picked up battered blue chips such as John Keells Holdings Plc and Dialog Axiata Plc, brokers said.
BRUSSELS, Feb 13 The European Commission said on Monday that uncertainty about U.S. policies, Brexit and elections in Germany and France would take their toll on the euro zone economy this year.