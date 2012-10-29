SYDNEY Oct 29 Australian shares rose 0.5 percent in early trade on Monday after Wall St recovered from modest declines on a pick-up in U.S. third-quarter growth, reviving local mining and banking stocks.

U.S. economic growth accelerated in the third quarter to a 2 percent annual rate as a last minute spurt in consumer spending and a surprise turnaround in government outlays offset the first cutback in business investment in more than a year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index had climbed 23.4 points to 4,495.8 by 0010 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Friday to end the week down 2.15 percent, its biggest weekly fall since May.

"The late rally in U.S. markets is likely to set a firm tone as our market corrects," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

"The potential for another interest rate cut will be a key influence for local investment this week."

Banks rose, with Westpac leading gains, up 0.6 percent.

Miner BHP Billiton rose 0.4 percent and rival Rio Tinto surged 1.6 percent.

Defensives were strong with supermarket retailer Wesfarmer and rival Woolworths both gaining 0.6 percent and Australia's top telecommunications provider Telstra inching up 0.3 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.4 percent to 3,969.7 points.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE:

* Base Resrouces slumped 30.1 percent to A$0.29 over uncertainty about a new law in Kenya that would give the Kenyan government a minimum 35 percent stake in mining leases. The mineral sands project in Kenya is the company's flagship venture.

(0008 GMT)

* Consolidated Media Holdings slid 0.3 percent to A$3.44. Shareholders are expected to approve a A$2 billion ($2.07 billion) takeover offer from News Corp recommended by the board.

(0008 GMT)

* GPT Group jumped 1.7 percent to A$3.57. The shopping mall, office and business park owner said it was on track to achieve its forecast for 2012 of at least 7 percent earnings per security growth, thanks to rent hikes and strong occupancy levels.

(0009 GMT)

* Sirius Resources climbed 3 percent to A$2.44. The exploration company reported what it called the "best hits yet" in drilling at its Nova nickel and copper deposit in Western Australia.

(0009 GMT)

(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Joseph Radford)