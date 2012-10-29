BERKSHIRE SAYS AVG PURCHASE PRICE OF SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO WAS NEARLY $40.67 PER SHARE -ANNUAL REPORT
MELBOURNE Oct 30 Australian shares were flat in opening trade on Tuesday, with gains in bank stocks offset as weaker base metals and gold prices weighed on resource stocks, and the market lacked broad direction after Wall Street was closed due to Hurricane Sandy.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 3.5 points or 0.1 percent to 4,480.4 at 2312 GMT. The benchmark index rose 0.1 percent on Monday to 4,476.9.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 9.1 points to 3,960.4. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)
WASHINGTON, Feb 25 As the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission gears up for an expected liberalization of the rules that govern how companies raise capital, the commission’s lone Democrat on Saturday urged the agency to tread carefully and avoid unduly harming investors.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.