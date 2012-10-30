(Adds details, comments, stocks on the move)

MELBOURNE Oct 30 Australian shares edged up 0.3 percent on Tuesday morning as investors bought into defensive sectors, though the market lacked broad direction after Wall Street was closed due to Hurricane Sandy.

Weaker base metals weighed on mining stocks, with Rio Tinto falling 0.2 percent. BHP Billiton Ltd, however, managed to add 0.4 percent.

"We've got some of the defensive sectors doing well, which generally happens when there is some negative sentiment hitting the wires," said Stan Shamu, a market analyst at IG Markets.

"That just tells you the general sentiment. No one is quite confident about what's going to happen in the coming session," he added.

Australia's leading biopharmaceutical producer, CSL Ltd , rose 1.1 percent. Phone company Telstra Corp Ltd gained 0.7 percent.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index had gained 12.0 points to 4,488.9 as of 0047 GMT. The benchmark index rose 0.1 percent on Monday to 4,476.9.

Major banks rose, led by a 0.7 percent rise in Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

CBA said at its annual general meeting on Tuesday that it expected demand for credit to remain subdued and it would retain its conservative business settings.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index lost 1.4 points to 3,949.8.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* Shares in Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd jumped 5.4 percent after the company said Singapore Airlines would buy a 10 percent stake for A$105 million ($108 million), helping it compete with Qantas Airways in the lucrative Australian market. [ID: nL3E8LT954]

(0051 GMT)

* Shares in Australia's Skywest soared 53.6 percent after Virgin Australia Holdings offered to buy the airline as part of a set of deals to help it compete with Qantas.

(0052 GMT)

* Gold Miner Focus Minerals Ltd fell 5.3 percent. The company said China's Shandong Gold Group has won Australian foreign investment approval to buy a 51 percent stake in Focus for A$225 million.

(0043 GMT) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)