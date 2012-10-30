MELBOURNE, Oct 31 - Australian shares may get a boost from
stronger copper prices supporting miners on Wednesday, although
weaker oil prices and a drop in cash earnings at National
Australia Bank may cap market gains.
* The U.S. stock market was closed for a second day on
Tuesday in the wake of Hurricane Sandy.
* Local share price index futures added 23 points
to 4,507, a 21.3-point premium to the 4,485.7 close of the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The index rose 0.2 percent
on Tuesday.
* National Australia Bank, the country's top lender
by assets, said cash earnings fell 7.9 percent in its fiscal
second half, the first fall in three years, with rising bad debt
charges highlighting the biggest threat to Australian banks'
profit growth.
* Power company Origin Energy will post quarterly
production results later in the day.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent to 3,947.2 points in early trade.
* Copper rebounded from a near 2-month low, supported by a
weak dollar and some cautious industrial buying, but concerns
about sluggish demand from top consumer China capped further
gains. Trading volumes were low as Sandy, one of the biggest
storms ever to hit the U.S., forced evacuations and shut down
transportation.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2215 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 0 0% 0.000
USD/JPY 79.57 -0.06% -0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7206 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1709.75 0.05% 0.870
US CRUDE 85.74 0.07% 0.060
DOW JONES 13107.21 0.00% 0.00
ASIA ADRS 0.00 0.00% 0.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St closed for 2nd day, to reopen on Wed
* US gasoline falls as Sandy hits demand
* Gold flat as Europe stocks gains muted by US Sandy
* Copper rebounds from 2-mth low helped by weak dlr
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by John Mair)