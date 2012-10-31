MELBOURNE, Oct 31 - Australian shares rose 0.7 percent to a
one-week closing high on Wednesday as a rebound in copper prices
boosted miners, although top lender, National Australia Bank
, lost ground after it reported a drop in cash profits
for the first time in three years.
With the U.S. stock market closed for a second day in the
wake of Hurricane Sandy, investors took the cue from European
equities which were higher on a slew of shareholder-friendly
corporate news.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 31 points to
4,517, according to the latest data, the strongest finish since
Oct. 23. It added 0.2 percent on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index advanced 0.4
percent to 3,957.9 points.
"With the U.S. battening down the hatches, local market
direction was derived from the strong showing across Europe,"
Said Tim Waterer, trader at CMC Markets.
"Mining stocks were among the better performers on the
Australian market, which contributed to the ASX200 making a play
for the 4,500 level once again," he said.
BHP Billiton rose 0.8 percent after London copper
climbed for a second session on Wednesday, pushing further away
from two-month lows as risk appetite improved. Spot iron ore
prices held near $120 a tonne and are up nearly 15 percent in
October.
Investors now await Chinese manufacturing data due on
Thursday.
"I'd find it very hard to see any real pick-up before the
new year, but as long as there are no disasters, the market will
probably tick along okay," said Winston Sammut, investment
director, Maxim Asset Management.
NAB, the country's top lender by assets, slipped 0.4 percent
to A$25.79 after saying its cash earnings fell 7.9 percent in
its fiscal second half, the first fall in three years.
Rival banks gained, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia
ending up 0.8 percent at A$57.75.
Sammut said investors remained focused on stocks offering
the best dividends and yield, such as Telstra, which
rose 0.7 percent to A$4.14.
Construction company Leighton Holdings fell 2.2
percent to A$17.90 after it warned it was witnessing a minor
slowdown in mining sector activity and analysts questioned
whether it could meet fourth-quarter earnings targets.
Macmahon rallied 8.5 percent to A$0.32 after it was
named preferred contractor to deliver open cut mining services
for the Christmas Creek iron ore mine in western Australia.
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)