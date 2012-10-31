MELBOURNE Nov 1 Australian shares may consolidate recent gains on Thursday, supported by firmer copper prices and steady U.S. markets, as investors await manufacturing data from top export destination China.

* Local share price index futures slipped 5 points or 0.1 percent to 4,499, an 18-point discount to the 4,517 close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index.

* The benchmark index rose 3 percent in October, the fifth straight month of gains.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was up 5 points at 3,962.9 in early trade.

* The U.S. stock market slowly returned to life on Wednesday after two days in the dark, in the wake of the massive storm Sandy. The Dow and the S&P 500 closed little changed while the Nasdaq Composite edged lower.

* China's official purchasing managers index is due at 0100 GMT. A Reuters poll found analysts forecast a rebound to 50.3 in October from 49.8 in September, a reading that suggests factory output is accelerating again after two months of slowing growth. .

* Whitehaven Coal holds its annual meeting later on Thursday, following a scrapped bid by top shareholder Nathan Tinkler to take the company private.

* Shares in Arrium Ltd may come under further pressure after Noble Group Ltd and POSCO dropped a A$1.2 billion ($1.24 billion) takeover bid following the board's rejection of a sweetened offer. Shares in Arrium fell 1.9 percent to A$0.785 on Wednesday.. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2102 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1412.16 0.02% 0.220 USD/JPY 79.77 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6927 -- -0.017 SPOT GOLD 1719.79 0.64% 10.910 US CRUDE 86.08 0.47% 0.400 DOW JONES 13075.66 -0.08% 187.73 ASIA ADRS 119.71 -0.30% -0.36 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St ends flat, tech shares dip after Sandy shutdown * Brent crude settles lower on euro, U.S. demand worries * Gold up with Wall St on day but posts monthly loss * Copper up but set for weakest month since May

For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by John Mair)