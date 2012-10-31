MELBOURNE Nov 1 Australian shares fell 0.7
percent on Thursday, wiping out gains made in the previous
session as miners and banks retreated ahead of manufacturing
data from top export destination China.
China's official purchasing managers index is due at 0100
GMT. In a Reuters poll, analysts forecast a rebound to 50.3 in
October from 49.8 in September, which would suggest factory
output is accelerating again after two months of slowing growth.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was down 33 points
at 4,484.2 by 2314 GMT. It rose 0.7 percent to a one-week
closing high on Wednesday.
The index added 3 percent in October, its fifth straight
month of gains.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 2 points
to 3,955.7.
Arrium Ltd slumped 12 percent to A$0.695 as it
resumed trade after Noble Group Ltd and POSCO
dropped a A$1.2 billion ($1.24 billion) takeover bid
for the steel and iron ore company.
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Chris Gallagher)