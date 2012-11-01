GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit record highs, dollar rises on rate-hike view
CANBERRA Nov 1 Australian shares fell 1.2 percent on Thursday, the biggest one-day percentage loss since late July, as miners and banks dragged on the market and a rebound in China's manufacturing data failed to boost investor sentiment.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 54.1 points to 4,462.9, according to the latest data, losing ground below the key 4,500 level.
It rose 0.7 percent to a one-week closing high on Wednesday, and added 3 percent in October, its fifth straight month of gains.
China's October official PMI rose to 50.2 from 49.8 in September, almost matching a forecast 50.3, and the final reading of the HSBC PMI hit an 8-month high of 49.5.
But the improved data out of China failed to support the Australian market. Index-heavy BHP Billiton dropped 1.3 percent, while major rival Rio Tinto lost 1.2 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dropped 0.7 percent to 3,931.9.
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Feb 21 Wells Fargo & Co has fired four mid-level executives and stripped them of bonuses and stock awards as a result of an investigation into improper sales practices in its retail bank, the company announced on Tuesday.