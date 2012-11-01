(Adds details, comments)

CANBERRA Nov 1 Australian shares fell 1.3 percent on Thursday, the biggest one-day percentage loss since late July, as miners and banks dragged on the market and as a rebound in China's manufacturing data failed to boost investor sentiment.

China's October official PMI rose to 50.2 from 49.8 in September, almost matching a forecast 50.3, and the final reading of the HSBC PMI hit an 8-month high of 49.5, further evidence the economy is recovering albeit at a sluggish pace.

But the improved data out of China failed to support the Australian market. Index-heavy BHP Billiton dropped 1.3 percent, while major rival Rio Tinto lost 1.2 percent.

"Our market is not 100 percent determined by what the Chinese are doing," said Michael Heffernan, an economist at Lonsec. "The market has been wilting all day largely on basis of the fact that the overseas markets didn't do much."

"We are still suffering from the pretty weak performance, weak results by the Natioanl Bank yesterday," he said.

Top lender National Australia Bank Ltd fell almost 3 percent following a weak session on Wednesday when it reported a drop in cash profits for the first time in three years.

Other major banks retreated as well, with Westpac Banking Corp falling 1.5 percent and Commonwealth Bank of Australia down 0.8 percent.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 59.4 points to 4,457.6, slipping below the key 4,500 level.

It rose 0.7 percent to a one-week closing high on Wednesday, and added 3 percent in October, its fifth straight month of gains.

Heffernan said some defensive stocks had also sagged due to profit-taking following recent gains.

Top phone company Testra Corp Ltd dropped 1.2 percent, and the world's No.2 blood products maker CSL Ltd lost 1.3 percent.

Australia's flagship airline Qantas Airways Ltd fell 3percent ahead of its annual general meeting on Friday.

Its ambition to become a premium player in the Asia-Pacific market was meeting stiff resistance from Singapore Airlines' recent alliance with Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd.

Arrium Ltd slumped 12.7 percent as it resumed trade after Noble Group Ltd and POSCO dropped a A$1.2 billion ($1.24 billion) takeover bid for the steel and iron ore company.

Australia's largest independent coal miner Whitehaven Coal Ltd dropped 1.6 percent, paring losses from earlier trading, as its shareholders voted to keep the company's board intact, refusing to join tycoon Nathan Tinkler to oust the chairman and independent directors.[ID: nL3E8LV93I]

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dropped 0.7 percent to 3,931.9. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Kim Coghill)