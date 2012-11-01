CANBERRA, Nov 2 Australian shares look set for a firmer start on Friday following gains in global stocks, with stronger metal prices to support mining stocks and broader sentiment underpinned by data pointing to improving conditions in the United States and China. * Local share price index futures rose 1 percent, or 43 points, to 4,479, a 21.3 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index, which fell 1.3 percent to 4,457.65 on Thursday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.2 percent to 3,923.3 early trade. * The S&P 500 scored its best day in seven weeks on Thursday as bullish consumer confidence and private-sector jobs data gave investors reason to cheer following superstorm Sandy's devastating sweep through the U.S. Northeast. * Copper rose on Thursday, helped by data that showed a glimmer of renewed vigour in big metals consumer China, other Asian economies and the United States, but gains were tempered by concerns about demand and Europe's grinding debt crisis. * Shareholders of Whitehaven Coal Ltd, Australia's largest independent coal miner, voted on Thursday to keep the company's board intact, refusing to join tycoon Nathan Tinkler to oust the chairman and independent directors. * Australia's struggling flagship airline Qantas Airways Ltd will hold its annual general meeting on Friday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2147 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1427.59 1.09% 15.430 USD/JPY 80.11 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7295 -- 0.035 SPOT GOLD 1714.09 -0.35% -5.960 US CRUDE 86.88 -0.24% -0.210 DOW JONES 13232.62 1.04% 136.16 ASIA ADRS 120.90 0.99% 1.19 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St jumps on strong consumer and jobs data * Brent slips, U.S. crude higher as stockpiles drop * Gold retreats below $1.720/oz, U.S. jobs data eyed * Copper gains on Asia, U.S. data; weak demand still a drag For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)