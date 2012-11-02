SYDNEY Nov 2 Australian shares rose 0.4 percent on Friday, led by miners on strong metal prices, while broader sentiment was bolstered by gains in offshore markets from data pointing to improving conditions in the United States and China.

U.S. private employers added 158,000 workers last month, the biggest gain since February, payrolls processor Automatic Data Processing said, while employment likely picked up in October with nonfarm payrolls seen rising 125,000 in the report due later on Friday. nL1E8LU2Y1]

China's October official PMI rose to 50.2 from 49.8 in September, almost matching a forecast 50.3, and the final reading of the HSBC PMI hit an 8-month high of 49.5, further evidence the economy is recovering albeit at a sluggish pace.

Mining giant BHP Billiton jumped 1.9 percent while rival Rio Tinto surged 2.4 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index had gained 19.3 points to 4,476.9 by 0013 GMT. The benchmark fell 1.3 percent on Thursday, the biggest one-day percentage loss since late July.

"Whenever the S&P has a one percent move or more we are going to see investors taking on increased risk and the materials sector is going to benefit most from that," said Chris Weston, institutional dealer at IG Markets.

"From the PMI yesterday again we're seeing further evidence of the Asian growth is stabilising and U.S. numbers were strong. It's clear investments are picking back up again in the U.S."

Banks rallied, with National Australia Bank leading gains, rising 0.3 percent. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bucked the trend, falling 0.2 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.3 percent, or 12.6 points to 3,919.2.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE:

* Whitehaven Coal was down 0.2 percent to A$2.995. after shareholders in Australia's largest independent coal miner voted on Thursday to keep the company's board intact, declining to join a bid by major shareholder Nathan Tinkler to oust the chairman and some directors.

(0012 GMT)

* Tiger Resources jumped 3.1 percent to A$0.335 after the Democratic Republic of Congo's mines minister told Reuters proposed moves by the government to increase its stake in mines in the country would not apply to existing contracts.

(0012 GMT)

* Qantas Airways rallied 0.5 percent to A$1.297. Australia's struggling flagship airline will hold its annual general meeting on Friday.

(0012 GMT)

(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by)