SYDNEY Nov 2 Australian shares rose 0.6 percent on Friday, lead by miners on strong metal prices, while broader sentiment was bolstered by gains in offshore markets on data pointing to improving conditions in the United States and China.

Mining giant BHP Billiton jumped 1.9 percent, while rival Rio Tinto rose 2.5 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 27.2 points to 4,484.8 by 2319 GMT. The benchmark fell 1.3 percent on Thursday, the biggest one-day percentage loss since late July.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.3 percent or 11.4 points to 3,920.4. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)