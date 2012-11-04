SYDNEY Nov 5 Australian shares are seen slipping at the open on Monday, pulled down by softer metals prices and losses on Wall St, although signs of an improving U.S. jobs market and expectations of a local rate cut should offer some support.

* Local share price index futures edged down 0.1 percent to 4,442 points, an 18.1 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent on Friday.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.2 percent to 3,905.9 points in early trade.

* U.S. stocks ended a storm-shortened trading week with a sell-off on Friday, as major indexes erased early gains sparked by a stronger-than-expected payrolls report.

* U.S. employment rose by 171,000 last month, topping expectations. The jobless rate ticked up to 7.9 percent as more workers restarted job searches, a positive signal for the economy.

* Crude oil and gasoline futures fell more than 2 percent on Friday after Washington issued a waiver allowing foreign tankers to bring fuel to the East Coast from U.S. ports, holding out some promise of relief from supply disruptions caused by superstorm Sandy.

* Gold slid 2 percent in heavy trade on Friday, breaking below $1,690 an ounce for the first time in about two months as the U.S. jobs data lowered expectations for economic stimulus provided by global central banks.

* Westpac Banking Corp, Australia's third-biggest lender by assets, reported a 9 percent rise in second-half cash profit, beating expectations on tight costs, and said it had improved its balance sheet even as bad debts rose.

* The market expects the Reserve Bank of Australia to cut its cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.0 percent at its meeting on Tuesday.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2217 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1414.2 -0.94% -13.390 USD/JPY 80.45 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7173 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1676.36 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 84.84 -2.58% -2.250 DOW JONES 13093.16 -1.05% -139.46 ASIA ADRS 119.75 -0.95% -1.15 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St ends storm-shortened week with a sell-off * Oil falls as U.S. acts to boost East Coast fuel supply * Gold down 2 pct after strong US non-farm payrolls * Copper slips as dollar gains after U.S. data, demand

