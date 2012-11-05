(Adds details, comments)

SYDNEY Nov 5 Australian shares recovered from early losses on Monday after stronger-than-expected retail figures helped boost sentiment, offsetting softer gold prices and a weak lead from offshore.

Australian retail sales rose a shade more than expected in September but could still not prevent a dip in spending for the whole third quarter, a mixed result that did little to change divided opinions over whether Australia's central bank will cut interest rates on Tuesday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 0.3 percent or 14.1 points at 4,474.1, adding to a 0.1 percent gain on Friday.

"The release of forecast-beating retail sales data lifted the early gloom," said Tim Waterer, Senior Trader at CMC Markets.

"With the U.S. election occurring and with local employment figures (on Thursday) and a raft of Chinese data due on Friday, any moves of conviction on the local bourse will likely be reserved for the second half of the week."

Gold slid 2 percent in heavy trade on Friday, breaking below $1,690 an ounce for the first time in about two months. Gold miners Newcrest dropped 1.6 percent, while Regis Resources lost 1.8 percent.

Belwether miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto rose 1.2 percent and 2.6 percent respectively.

Northern Iron crashed 36 percent after would-be- suitor, India's Essel Mining, withdrew a takeover offer for the company.

Banks recovered from morning losses, led by Westpac Banking Corp, which rose 1.3 percent after beating forecasts with a 9 percent rise in second-half cash profit after keeping a tight rein on costs.

National Australia Bank bucked the trend, slipping 0.1 percent.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will meet on Tuesday. Analysts expect the cash rate to be cut by 25 basis points to 3 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent, or 5.8 points to 3,908.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)