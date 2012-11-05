CANBERRA, Nov 6 Australian shares are set for a
muted start on Tuesday due to investor caution ahead of an
expected rate cut from the central bank and before the U.S.
election, with a slight gain in Wall St likely to be offset by
weaker metals prices.
* Local share price index futures were flat at
4,458, a 16.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark closed up 0.3 percent or 14.1
points at 4,474.1 on Monday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.2
percent to 3,914.4 in early trade.
* Fifteen out of 20 economists surveyed by Reuters expect
the Reserve Bank of Australia to cut its cash rate 25 basis
points to 3.0 percent at a meeting on Tuesday, matching record
lows reached during the global financial crisis.
* U.S. stocks advanced modestly on Monday in light trading
in one of the year's quietest sessions on the day before the
U.S. presidential election.
* Copper hit two-month lows as the U.S. election, a
leadership transition in China and two central bank meetings
this week kept investors on the sidelines.
* Australian retail sales rose a shade more than expected in
September but could still not prevent a dip in spending for the
whole third quarter, a mixed result that did little to change
divided opinions over whether interest rates will be cut.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2150 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1417.26 0.22% 3.060
USD/JPY 80.28 -0.22% -0.180
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6858 -- -0.032
SPOT GOLD 1683.94 0.00% -0.050
US CRUDE 85.8 1.11% 0.940
DOW JONES 13112.44 0.15% 19.28
ASIA ADRS 120.77 0.85% 1.02
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St rises in thin trade day before U.S. election
* Brent crude higher after five lower settlements
* Gold rises on short-covering, U.S. election eyed
* Copper hits 2-mth low; U.S. election, China in focus
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)