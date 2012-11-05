(Updates to open) CANBERRA, Nov 6 Australian shares edged 0.1 percent lower as investors cautiously await the rate decision from the central bank, with a slight gain in Wall St before the U.S. election offset by weaker metals prices. Fifteen out of 20 economists surveyed by Reuters expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to cut its cash rate 25 basis points to 3.0 percent at a board meeting on Tuesday, matching record lows reached during the global financial crisis. The S&P/ASX 200 index shed 2.1 points to 4,472.0 by 2323 GMT. The benchmark closed up 0.3 percent or 14.1 points at 4,474.1 on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.3 percent to 3,921.0 in early trade. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Meijer)