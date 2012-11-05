UPDATE 2-Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
* Sees no strategic rationale to combine with Kraft (Adds share price and valuation details)
(Updates to open) CANBERRA, Nov 6 Australian shares edged 0.1 percent lower as investors cautiously await the rate decision from the central bank, with a slight gain in Wall St before the U.S. election offset by weaker metals prices. Fifteen out of 20 economists surveyed by Reuters expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to cut its cash rate 25 basis points to 3.0 percent at a board meeting on Tuesday, matching record lows reached during the global financial crisis. The S&P/ASX 200 index shed 2.1 points to 4,472.0 by 2323 GMT. The benchmark closed up 0.3 percent or 14.1 points at 4,474.1 on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.3 percent to 3,921.0 in early trade. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* Sees no strategic rationale to combine with Kraft (Adds share price and valuation details)
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 The top Republican at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, known for his critical views on corporate penalties, expressed some support on Friday for imposing them in cases in which companies violate foreign bribery laws.
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 New U.S. single-family home sales rose less than expected in January, likely hurt by flooding in California, but continued to point to a strengthening housing market despite higher prices and mortgage rates.